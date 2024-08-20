TDM busts cattle smuggling activities, worth RM85,000, at Malaysia-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army (TDM) successfully busted the smuggling of 17 head of cattle, worth RM85,000, at the Malaysia-Thailand border yesterday.

In a statement, the Second Infantry Division headquarters said the operation occurred following intelligence information obtained.

“The operation team managed to detect three civilians carrying out cattle smuggling activities on the banks of the Sungai Golok, near the Malaysia-Thailand border,“ it said in the statement.

“During the raid, the three civilians managed to escape by crossing the Sungai Golok towards Thailand and left 17 cows, worth RM85,000, on the Malaysian side of the border.”

In the statement, TDM said a police report was made at the Nibong police station in Tanah Merah while the seized animals were handed over to the Rantau Panjang Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS).

“This smuggling case is being investigated by the Royal Malaysian Customs at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang for further action,“ it added.