Thailand commends Malaysia’s effective ASEAN Chairmanship at 58th AMM

BANGKOK: Thailand has commended Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, for successfully hosting a constructive 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Kuala Lumpur.

The Director-General of the Department of ASEAN Affairs, Bolbongse Vangphaen, said Malaysia’s chairmanship had effectively managed the series of meetings, which focused on highly positive and forward-looking agendas.

“I believe this meeting has essentially fulfilled its objective of promoting constructive and positive engagement among all major powers, while also advancing practical cooperation within the ASEAN region,” he said during a press briefing here on Wednesday.

Bolbongse emphasised that the meeting was particularly timely in light of the current global context, marked by significant geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties.

He noted that Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism and an international order based on international law, which would contribute to regional peace, stability, and resilience.

“ASEAN, of course, seeks to maintain its strategic autonomy while simultaneously strengthening its external relations,” he added.

Bolbongse further explained that one of the key issues raised by nearly all countries at the AMM was the growing threat of cybercrime and online scams.

“This is an issue that affects everyone in the region - it poses both economic and human security threats.

“Thailand has made it a national priority to address and combat these transboundary crimes, and the issue has received strong support from all participating countries,” he said.

The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings took place from July 8 to 11 under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, held under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The series featured more than 20 ministerial-level meetings, involving ASEAN dialogue and se