Teck’s early release, and fresh start, on National Day following royal pardon

SEREMBAN: For a prisoner known as Teck, 52, Aug 31 is not just National Day, but a day that will forever mark his life, after receiving an early release two months ahead of schedule.

Teck, who was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, is the sole prisoner in Negeri Sembilan to be granted an early release under a royal pardon by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the 67th National Day today.

Overjoyed when met by reporters, Teck expressed deep gratitude over the pardon, admitting that he was too excited to sleep last night.

From Jelebu, he said the first thing he wanted to do after his release was to spend time with his three children at home, something he could not do for almost 10 years.

“I’ve committed many crimes in the past, robbery and theft. When I look back, I deeply regret what I did. It was wrong. From now on, I want to commit all my time to my family. I love them and I promise never to repeat those mistakes again.

“It’s a new beginning for me. My advice to everyone is to steer clear of crime and take good care of your family, your children and your spouse. Being in prison is a nightmare,” he said.

Seremban Prison deputy director Muhammad Naim Amir said Teck, who was serving his sentence at the Resident Reintegration Centre (PRP) Mantin, was fortunate to have been chosen for early release after his name was approved for an early release order on Dec 22 last year.

He said Teck, who was convicted of various offences, finally received a pardon after four years of waiting for his name to be considered by the Pardons Board.

“He was granted early release, two months before his original sentence ended, after serving nearly 10 years at the Bentong and Sungai Buloh prisons before being transferred to PRP Mantin,” he told reporters after reading out the early release order at RRP Mantin here.