Teen impersonating hospital staff has history of psychiatric treatment - Selangor police chief

SEPANG: Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the 14-year-old girl who was recently detained for impersonating hospital staff has a history of psychiatric treatment.

He said that unfortunately, the teenager did not continue her treatment, which was in March, and has also dropped out of school, adding that this information was verified by the girl’s family.

“We have referred her to the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) for counseling sessions before the investigation file is submitted to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for potential charges,” he said at a press conference today.

Hussein added that the teenager had gained access to the hospital for a week before being detained by the police on Aug 8.

Queried on how the girl managed to enter the hospital, Hussein explained that she used her mother’s identification card, claiming she had lost her work pass.

He added that her actions are believed to be due to mental distress and emotional pressure.

When questioned about whether the teenager had a personality disorder, Hussein responded that he was not an expert to confirm such conditions.

Hussein said that the police are also working with the hospital to tighten security, particularly in sensitive areas.

On Aug 8, Sepang District police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed that the teenager was detained by the police in the lobby of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang.

Hospital scrubs and a lanyard belonging to the facility were also seized.

The teenager was remanded for two days to assist in the investigation under Sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code for trespassing and impersonating a public servant.

In a separate development, Hussein informed that police are tracing a 46-year-old man named Razali Aming, a fifth suspect in connection with a house robbery on Jalan Sungai Pening, Kampung Pasir Semenyih, on Aug 1.

He said the other four suspects in the robbery have been arrested, three of whom are members of the General Operations Force, and have been charged under the Firearms Act 1971.