PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has clarified the 14-year-old girl who recently infiltrated and disguised herself as a doctor at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang did not perform any medical procedures on patients.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the girl lacked the necessary medical skills to conduct treatments and was only seen moving around the hospital facilities without any interaction with patients, Buletin TV3 reported.

“She was merely roaming within the facility,“ he responded to concerns about her performing medical procedures.

On August 7, the teenager’s unauthorised presence at the hospital was reported by the hospital staff after she attempted to register with a fake identity.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed that she was found with hospital scrubs and a lanyard that were seized during her arrest, on August 8.

Further investigations revealed that the teenager, who had a history of psychiatric treatment and failed to continue with follow-up appointments since March, was likely influenced by mental distress, leading to her referral to the Department of Social Welfare for counselling.

The case continues to be investigated under Sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code for trespassing and impersonation.

