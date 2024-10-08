Teenager who impersonates doctor released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14-year-old girl who was arrested for trespassing and impersonating a doctor at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS), Serdang, last Thursday, was released on police bail today.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP said during questioning, the teenager admitted to doing so to see if she could get faster medical treatment as a staff at the hospital.

“It was not because she was influenced or she wanted to imitate any programme she watched on television,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the case was investigated under sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code for trespassing and impersonating a public servant.

The investigation paper will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action when completed, he said.

The girl was arrested at the HSIS lobby last Thursday for impersonating a medical doctor. The police also seized scrubs and a hospital lanyard from her. Initial investigations revealed that she claimed to be a doctor, and offered to assist in performing surgeries.

She was on remand for two days and the remand order expired today.