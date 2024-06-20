Teenagers discover buried fetus after witnessing suspicious activity

PETALING JAYA: Three teenagers discovered a concealed fetus buried in an open area at Inanam, Kota Kinabalu, yesterday.

One of the teenagers claimed to have witnessed a man and a woman carrying a bag and a shovel near an open field at Batu 5 1/2, Jalan Tuaran around 8pm, as reported by Harian Metro.

After observing the suspicious activity, they decided to probe into the disturbed soil in the area and discovered a cloth/bundled package containing a fetus.

The teenagers then reported the discovery to the police.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda confirmed the incident.

“Further investigations are underway, and the case is being investigated according to Section 318 of the Penal Code, which is concealing a birth,“ he was quoted as saying.

A police team, including the Forensic Unit of the Sabah police contingent headquarters , was dispatched to the scene and the fetus was sent to the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for further examination.