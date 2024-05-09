Temporary lane closure, traffic diversion on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway

GEORGE TOWN: IJM Land Berhad (IJM Land), the developer of The Light project, has announced that there will be a temporary lane closure and traffic diversion on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

IJM Land said the closure will affect the Bayan Lepas-bound route from Sept 9 to 11 and the George Town-bound route on Sept 12.

“This closure is necessary to facilitate infrastructure works for road widening on the expressway and the building of an elevated intersection connecting to The Light Waterfront Penang.

“These development improvements are essential for supporting traffic capacity and enhancing road network connectivity,“ it said in a statement today.

To better manage traffic flows during the lane closure, it said IJM Land will implement a comprehensive traffic management plan throughout the construction period as well as make adjustments where possible to mitigate the impact of the planned works.

According to the statement, any temporary lane closures and traffic diversions will be scheduled during off peak hours, specifically from 10 pm to 5 am, to minimise disruption to road users.