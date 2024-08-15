Ten injured in Bintulu factory fire

SIBU: Ten people were injured, including four with burns, in a fire at a foreign-owned factory in Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu, today evening.

Several video recordings shared on social media showed large explosions and fireballs in the air, as well as thick smoke coming from the factory.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (PGO) said that all victims have been rushed to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

The fire department did not have detailed information about the victims, as the factory owner did not disclose details and even photographs of the incident were not permitted.

However, the fire department was informed that the incident was caused by a fire in the factory’s bottom reactor.

“The fire was brought under control and extinguished by the factory’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) before the arrival of the fire department. The factory management indicated that they only required the fire department to be on standby at the location,“ the spokesperson said.

Upon receiving the distress call at 6.24 pm, the fire team from the Samalaju Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 6.28 pm.

The spokesperson added that the fire was under control by 7 pm.