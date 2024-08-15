Teo advocates for enhanced digital literacy and skill development for young women in ICT

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching advocated enhancing digital literacy and skill development in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for young women.

She emphasised that with rapid advances in technology, they need access to quality education and relevant training to prepare for the future job market.

“In this context, supporting women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) becomes even more crucial. Empowering women and girls in STEM is not just about equality, it’s about unleashing untapped potential that can drive innovation and economic growth.

“When we encourage girls to pursue STEM education and careers, we are investing in our nation’s future.

“Studies have shown that diverse teams, particularly those with strong female representation, tend to be more innovative and perform better financially,” she said in her opening speech at the Girls In ICT Forum 2024 (GICT 2024) organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) here today.

Teo noted that, based on reports last year, several countries such as Iceland, the Netherlands, and the United States have made significant strides in promoting women in STEM.

She said that Iceland has been recognised as the top country for championing women in STEM, offering the highest average female salary across all job roles, while the Netherlands is ranked second, with the highest number of STEM roles available per 1,000 female workers.

“Iceland has educational initiatives that encourage young women to pursue education in STEM, contributing to the relatively high percentage of female STEM graduates (35 percent). The Netherlands has a high average female wage with 29 percent of the country’s female workforce in STEM roles.

“The United States has one of the highest average female salaries. Research revealed that 34 percent of STEM graduates are women and 34 percent are in STEM roles. This is attributed to the United States having federal and state-level policies that promote gender equality in education,” she said.

Drawing from these examples, Teo highlighted that MCMC plays a crucial role in technological and digital advancements through the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

NADI’s mission is to empower Malaysians, particularly in rural areas, by improving digital literacy and supporting local online businesses.

Teo stated that GICT 2024 serves as a vital platform for successful and esteemed women from various industries to gather and share their experiences and success stories in the ICT ecosystem and women in leadership.

Meanwhile, MCMC managing director Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus in his welcoming remarks said the agency is dedicated to ensuring everyone, regardless of gender, has access to knowledge and digital skills to shape the future of ICT.

“One of the initiatives is through the Malaysia ICT Volunteer (MIV). By focusing on social empowerment, securing opportunities, and fostering mentorship, this initiative empowers its members to become local digital leaders and actively engages with local communities to enhance digital literacy development among Malaysians.

“By creating this opportunity, especially among women and girls, MIV has bridged the gender gap in technology. MIV has recruited and trained more than 11,000 volunteers since the launch of this programme in 2016,” he said.

The GICT 2024, which attracted 300 participants, including industry leaders, guests, and university students, is part of MCMC’s broader initiative aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on literacy, social empowerment, and expanding opportunities within Malaysia’s technology landscape.

Themed “Leadership,“ the forum focuses on empowering young women in the ICT sector by highlighting successful female role models and discussing strategies to promote diversity and inclusion in technology.

The forum’s agenda featured four engaging dialogue sessions with industry leaders, focusing on key areas such as digital literacy and ICT career development for young women, the importance of mentorship and networking in career progression, addressing gender inclusivity challenges in the tech industry, and the broader societal and economic impacts of ICT.