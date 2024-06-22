Terengganu Health Dept denies 16 leptospirosis cases claims

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) confirmed today that only two suspected cases of leptospirosis linked to visitors of Menderu Waterfall in Kemaman this year have been reported, contrary to the 16 cases circulating on social media.

Its director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said that the department received notification of the first suspected case on May 27, but subsequent tests confirmed it was negative.

“Notification of the second case was received on June 20. The blood sample has been sent to the public health laboratory in Perol, Kelantan for confirmation, and we are awaiting results,” she said in a statement.

She also clarified that no cases related to rat urine were reported in the recreational area in 2023.

The health department continues to monitor the situation closely and enhance readiness to implement preventive and control measures in collaboration with relevant agencies.

She also advised the public to take precautions when engaging in recreational activities to prevent leptospirosis infection.

“This includes maintaining cleanliness in the environment, refraining from drinking river water, and choosing food and beverages from clean sources. If symptoms develop after visiting recreational sites, individuals should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility,” she said.