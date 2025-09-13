KAF urges government to fast-track Felda land law amendments

PORT DICKSON: The government has been urged to expedite the reviewing and amending process of the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960 (Act 530).

Kami Anak Felda Malaysia (KAF) president Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said that the existing law limits housing development on Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) land.

He explained that current regulations make it difficult for the new generation of settlers to build their own homes.

“So we are seeking amendments to the act to enable the Felda younger generation to build their own houses.”

“Currently, under the act, electricity and water connections cannot be added, which is why these amendments are necessary to make things easier.”

Amizar emphasized the urgent need for these changes to address the housing requirements of younger Felda generations.

“We have been advocating for a long time to allow more than one house on an existing lot, as the needs of the younger Felda generation are becoming increasingly urgent.”

“We sincerely hope the process can be expedited.”

He spoke to reporters after the 9th KAF annual general meeting 2025, attended by 321 delegates from 317 Felda settlements nationwide.

The meeting was officiated by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Amizar clarified that the amendments would ensure all children of settlers have equal opportunities to build homes on the same lot.

“When a lot can be divided, the children of the settlers can build their own houses.”

“This allows everyone the opportunity to live together without having to buy land elsewhere, which is currently too expensive.”

He noted that this approach would prevent potential disputes among multiple heirs to a single property.

“For example, if there are five children, each can build a house on the lot while also avoiding potential disputes.”

The proposed changes would also help revive local economies through increased construction activity.

He said that more homes in the area would improve residents’ standard of living and purchasing power.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously announced the government’s intention to amend the act.

On May 1, he stated that amendments would address housing challenges faced by second, third, and fourth generation settlers.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, noted there are 317 Felda settlements nationwide.

These settlements house approximately 120,000 settlers spanning multiple generations. – Bernama