Penampang designates 21 buildings as flood relief centres for emergencies

PENAMPANG: Twenty-one public and community buildings across the district have been designated as temporary relief centres for evacuating residents during flood emergencies.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that the Sabah Cultural Centre Hall previously served as the only available facility for this purpose.

He expressed sympathy for flood-affected residents and emphasised the importance of swift aid and recovery operations during his inspection of damaged areas.

Ewon visited multiple locations including landslide sites along Jalan Penampang-Tambunan and relief centres at Dewan Huguan Siou Kampung Tuavon and Penampang Sports Complex.

Cleanup operations are currently underway at eight reported landslide locations along Jalan Penampang-Tambunan with only one lane remaining temporarily open.

The minister distributed water pumps to Village Development and Security Committees in Kampung Dungkahang, Kampung Penampang Proper, and Kampung Tuavon for mud clearance efforts.

He conducted a joint inspection with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya in Kampung Pogunon to assess damage.

Ewon appreciated the Chief Minister’s direct involvement and noted his instructions for immediate recovery efforts by relevant departments and agencies.

The minister briefed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the Penampang situation during yesterday’s Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Council meeting in Kuching.

He proposed using allocations from the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya initiative to rebuild or repair severely damaged homes in affected areas.

Ewon also informed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof about the necessity of implementing flood mitigation projects for packages 2 and 4 in Penampang.

These additional packages would complement the ongoing work on packages 1 and 3 to enhance the district’s flood resilience. – Bernama