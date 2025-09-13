MACC arrests enforcement couple over gold shop funded by bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has uncovered a corruption scheme involving a married couple who are both enforcement officers.

The couple allegedly opened a gold jewellery shop using approximately 600,000 ringgit in initial capital obtained through bribery.

They are believed to have facilitated the unlawful entry of foreign nationals without proper documentation for the past four years.

MACC revealed that the suspects registered the business under the names of their child and the female suspect’s sister.

They were detained under Operation Dygo and remanded for five days until tomorrow by the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya stated the suspects worked on a legalisation programme for undocumented foreign workers.

Employers were required to submit foreign worker files for an initial review by the enforcement division.

Files that passed initial screening were brought to the suspects for a final document check before obtaining an Acceptance Account.

Employers were allegedly required to pay 700 ringgit per foreign worker to expedite the process from seven days to three.

Bribe payments were received in cash and distributed to other officers handling the files.

The suspects received 150 ringgit per foreign worker processed through this scheme.

They are believed to have accumulated approximately 900,000 ringgit over four years from 2020.

This money was used to open the gold jewellery shop and purchase a luxury vehicle.

During the raid, the Pahang-based shop was found with a gold inventory of approximately three kilogrammes.

The current market value of the gold is estimated at 1.4 million ringgit.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama