Terengganu to adopt cautious approach to GISBH business premises sealing - MB

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government will adopt a more cautious approach in the sealing of business premises owned by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the government will first assess the situation from a legal perspective to mitigate the risk of potential lawsuits.

“We will evaluate the legal provisions regarding the actions local and state authorities can take. It’s important to follow the rules to avoid legal repercussions. Therefore, we will proceed with care,“ he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Terengganu State Local Authority Council Seminar for the 2024-2026 term.

He added that consultations with religious and legal authorities will be necessary before deciding on the next steps.

This includes examining GISBH’s business licence, as Ahmad Samsuri previously indicated that decisions on cancelling or suspending the licence would depend on the outcomes of the recent National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee meeting.

“There are no updates on the licence issue yet. We will also address other related matters to prevent enforcement loopholes that could expose the government to legal challenges from GISBH,“ he added.