RM699 MCR KL concert tickets now RM3,200 – fans call for action

AS Malaysian “Killjoys” scramble to secure tickets for the My Chemical Romance (MCR), American rock band’s long-awaited 2026 concert on April 30 in Bukit Jalil, scalpers have already swooped in, reselling tickets at inflated prices across online platforms.

In a Threads post, Syazwan Basri shared screenshots of a reseller offering RM699 tickets for a staggering RM3,200 — more than four times the original price.

The inflated resale price is three times higher than a single premium Helena Zone seat.

Syazwan also tagged the concert organiser, Adam Ashraf, congratulating him on the impressive sold-out status within just four hours of sales opening, while urging him to take action against scalper groups exploiting fans.

Responding to that, Adam said “Keep calm. The march is not over,” as a hint for a possible opening for another round of ticket sales.

Other users shared numerous posts by scalpers reselling tickets at inflated prices with a clear “take it or leave it” attitude.

Many urged fellow fans not to fall for the overpriced resale traps, warning against supporting scalpers by purchasing from them.

The desperation and greed of these resellers have been widely criticised by netizens, who condemned their attempts to make thousands of ringgit in profit from tickets they originally bought for just a few hundred.

Earlier this week, Malay Mail reported that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the government is working on an anti-scalping law, following a series of incidents related to ticket resales.