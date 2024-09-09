Teresa Kok to give statement to police tomorrow over halal certification remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok is to give a statement to the police tomorrow regarding her remarks on the issue of halal certification.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said she would have her statement recorded at 10 am at Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) here.

He said several other witnesses, including representatives from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), would also be called to assist in the investigation into the case.

“She (Kok) will be called to give a statement, and several other witnesses, to be determined later, will also be summoned,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, he said that the investigation was being conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and would follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning issues related to the royalty, religion, and race (3R).

JAKIM had earlier been reported to be considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that did not serve pork and alcohol.

However, Kok was later reported to have stated that making halal certification compulsory for such restaurants and food companies could potentially increase the burden on businesses, including thousands of Malay restaurant operators, adding that it would be an embarrassment to the country.