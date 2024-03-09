KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers extended their congratulations to national para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou, who secured Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, calling it a gift for the nation in celebration of the 67th National Day.

Among them was Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, who expressed gratitude to the athlete for his significant contribution to the country.

“Thank you, Cheah Liek Hou, for the meaningful gift to Malaysia, especially as we just celebrated our 67th National Day! Congratulations, national hero!!” he said on X today.

In the final match yesterday, Cheah Liek Hou won the men’s SU5 singles (physical impairment) by defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-15 in 42 minutes, thereby defending the gold medal he won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Other cabinet ministers who posted congratulatory messages for his highly commendable achievement included Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. also congratulated and thanked Cheah for his highly commendable achievement.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the medal won by Cheah and the bronze medal by Eddy Bernard in the men’s 100 meters T44 are valuable gifts to the country.

“These two medals are incredibly valuable gifts to Malaysia, especially in conjunction with the 2024 National Day celebration. Let’s go Team Malaysia, let’s make an impact at Paris 2024! We are all #TeamMAS,” she said.

Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also extended his congratulations to Cheah for repeating his success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“Malaysia’s first gold medal at #Paralympics #Paris2024! Cheah Liek Hou is a real power! He won gold at #Tokyo2020 and again in Paris!” he said.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed hope that the national para badminton champion’s success would be an inspiration to other athletes.

“Congratulations to national para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou for winning Malaysia’s first gold medal in the men’s SU5 singles at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. We are thankful. May he continue to succeed and win more medals. Congratulations, Cheah Liek Hou,” he said.