“Thank you for being my partner” - Pearly pens heartwarming post to Thinaah

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian doubles badminton player Pearly Tan penned a heartwarming post to her partner M Thinaah after their recent loss in the 2024 Paris Olympics to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida.

In an extremely touching post aimed at “chaaaaa” Thinaah, Pearly reflected their partnership and friendship, expressing her gratitude towards having her as a partner.

“Without you, my dream to be at the Olympics will never come true.

“It has been a struggle but glad that you are by my side. The last few weeks before Olympics have been challenging but we have gotten through it and have always found strength in each other,” shared Pearly in her post.

She also acknowledged that the “the dream was hard to achieve” and that they took “every match one step at a time”.

Pearly also thanked Thinaah for always listening to her thoughts and for being her partner and best friend.

“Truthfully, I do not know how we come this far but we just trusted each other and here we are!

“The obstacles we’ve overcome, from the physical challenges, to the mental battles, have only made us stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger right? The bonds we share and the memories we have created are worth more than any medal.

“Thank you for being my partner and my best friend. Together we can conquer everything.”

The post has received 18K likes with more than 300 comments from supportive Malaysian netizens cheering on the duo.