Warisan confident of forming Sabah government

PETALING JAYA: Warisan is confident that it can independently form the next Sabah state government despite contesting the state polls without aligning itself with any political bloc, said its vice-president Datuk Junz Wong.

He said Warisan’s decision to go solo was based on careful internal analysis and strong on-the-ground feedback. He said it was not a gamble, but a calculated move to return power to the people.

“Yes, of course we’re optimistic, but not because we’re arrogant – we’re positive. We’ve done our homework, our analysis. We are not new to politics; we’ve been doing this for a long time,“ he said when contacted by theSun.

Wong, who is also the Tanjung Aru incumbent assemblyman stressed that Warisan’s ultimate goal was not merely to contest, but to form a government that could effectively serve the people of Sabah.

“The current situation in Sabah is truly bad. People are struggling. If we don’t form the government, we can’t help. So, if we had no chance at all of forming the government on our own, what would be the point of going it alone?” he said.

Warisan, led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is expected to contest all 73 state seats. Wong said the party believes the people are ready to give Warisan another chance.

He criticised the current state leadership under GRS for missing the opportunity to call for an election a year ago, before several major crises hit the state.

“If you ask me, they missed the golden opportunity. It should have been a year ago. Back then, there weren’t any major protests and many of the current issues hadn’t happened yet.”

Wong highlighted growing public dissatisfaction, citing issues such as recurring floods, prolonged water disruptions, inconsistent power supply and frequent electrical outages, and the worsening economy as evidence that Sabahans are losing patience.

“There have been multiple floods, the mining scandal, the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir and now the situation has become even worse. People are suffering.

“Cost of living is rising, jobs are hard to find and businesses, especially in the food and service sectors, are struggling.”

Wong also dismissed the notion that GRS, BN and PH are offering distinct choices to voters, claiming that actually all three are working together behind the scenes.

“The three blocs are pretending to be separate, but they’re all connected. PH is working with BN. BN is aligned with GRS. So if you don’t want PH or BN, you should know that voting for GRS is the same as voting for them (PH or BN).”

He urged voters who want real change and an independent Sabah voice to rally behind Warisan.

“We are not here just to win a few seats. We are here to take back the government for the people.”