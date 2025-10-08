Women activists show resilience amid cruelty of zionist regime

SEPANG: The return of 23 Malaysians detained in Israel during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission was marked last night at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) not only by tears of relief, but also by reminders of the resilience shown by women activists in detention.

Social activist and influencer Norfarahin Romli, better known as Farah Lee, drew attention when she appeared with a white T-shirt wrapped around her head, replacing the tudung that had been confiscated during her detention.

“This is our symbol of sumud. The steadfastness of the women in the GSF delegation.

“We were humiliated in front of non-mahram men without our tudung. We used these white T-shirts to preserve our dignity as women.”

Farah described the experience in Israel’s Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert as a small glimpse of the wider hardships in Gaza.

“That may be less than one per cent of the suffering and human rights violations happening there,” she said, adding that the denial of clean water, medicines and other basic rights was part of their ordeal.

She urged Malaysians to hear more from the delegation at the Himpunan Sumud Nusantara in Axiata Arena tonight.

“May the voice that welcomed us home be the same voice that frees Palestine,” she said.

The KLIA arrival hall was filled with families and supporters, many waving Palestinian flags and carrying flowers.

Emotions ran high as the volunteers emerged after more than a month away.

Actor Nadzmi Adhwa carried his child and a bouquet of flowers as he greeted his wife, actress Ardell Aryana, who was among the returnees.

“I cannot share much for now. I hope all of you can attend the gathering at Axiata Arena tomorrow to stand in solidarity for Palestine,” Ardell said briefly.

Nearby, singer Zizi Kirana was reunited with her husband, actor Yusuf Bahrin, as the crowd chanted “Allahu Akbar” and “Free, Free Palestine.”

For the women activists, last night’s homecoming was not only about returning safely but about showing that dignity and resistance could not be stripped away, even under detention.