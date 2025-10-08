Malaysia eyes ‘second wave’ after flotilla volunteers return home

SEPANG: The arrival hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) erupted with chants of “Allahu Akbar” and “Free, Free Palestine” last night as 23 Malaysians detained in Israel following the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission returned to home soil.

Families carrying flowers, banners and young children had gathered from as early as 8pm, with some arriving on four chartered buses.

As the activists emerged at 10.07pm, tears and embraces filled the hall, their return symbolising both relief and resilience after more than a month abroad.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who joined the reception, credited diplomacy and international cooperation for securing their release.

“First of all, thank you to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for his efforts and for exercising the highest level of diplomacy together with the leaders of friendly nations such as Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan.

“Through their cooperation, the people of Turkiye have assisted in bringing out our Malaysians who were illegally detained by Israel in Israeli prisons,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to civil society leaders, colleagues in government and the parents of the volunteers.

“Even though they were surrounded by the central regime of Israel, taken away and detained, Alhamdulillah, as Malaysians we carried the spirit of our country under the Madani government, and we have now succeeded in bringing our people back,” he said.

The Malaysians were part of more than 500 activists from 45 countries who sailed in the GSF to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

They were detained on October 2 before being released on Saturday and flown back via Istanbul.

Sumud Nusantara Civilian Committee (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr. Sani Araby Abdul Alim said the mission had proven Malaysia’s solidarity across society.

“For those who were with us on the ships, there were 34. Then, those transferred to SNCC numbered 27.

“And finally, those who boarded the Observer vessel and reached Gaza numbered 23 Malaysians.

“But today we are not here to speak only of numbers, whether 23, 34 or 47. What we have proven is that the struggle to free Gaza is the struggle of all of you, and of all of us.”

He described Malaysians of diverse backgrounds, from enforcement officers and teachers to media, imams, artists and ministers, uniting in purpose.

“That unity created a wave in our country, a Malaysian wave that has reached the global stage. We will not stop here,” he said, adding that a follow-up gathering would be held tonight at Axiata Arena with the Prime Minister to launch “the second wave” of efforts for Palestine.

Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, who was also a part of the 23 Malaysians on the GSF mission, reminded supporters that while the flotilla had been prevented from breaking the blockade, it had already achieved its larger symbolic aim.

“Even though we did not succeed in breaking the siege, we succeeded in breaking the silence.

“The proof is in your presence here tonight, standing with us in this moment of victory,” he said.

He warned that Palestinians remain under oppression.

“Those in Gaza are still being killed and neglected. Do not let our struggle end today, for the journey is still long.

“This child, at only five years old, has already lived through two wars.

“But do not forget the other children of Gaza; those who have no nation to defend them, who are still waiting for us.”

The GSF is an international civil society initiative uniting activists, doctors, lawyers and volunteers worldwide.

Although its humanitarian cargo was intercepted, Malaysian leaders said the mission had already succeeded in exposing Israel’s treatment of activists and highlighting the wider plight of Palestinians.

As the returnees departed KLIA, surrounded by families, fellow activists and supporters, leaders stressed that Malaysia’s role in the global campaign for Palestine had only just begun; with eyes now on the second wave.