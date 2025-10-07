Sabahans urged to choose stability over political experiments

PETALING JAYA: Sabah BN is banking on its long-standing record of governance and stability to win over voters, even as the state’s political landscape grows increasingly crowded with new parties and coalitions.

State Umno treasurer and Libaran MP Datuk Suhaimi Nasir said the rise of multiple local alliances has created a new political reality, one that demands maturity and discernment from both leaders and voters.

“I believe the people of Sabah have become more discerning. They now realise that political stability is the foundation of the state’s progress,” Suhaimi said in his WhatsApp reply to theSun.

He said what sets BN apart from others is its proven track record and experience in governing.

“We are not a party that only appears during elections. BN has played a major role in rebuilding Sabah since taking over the state administration in 1994.”

Suhaimi said BN’s development efforts have long focused on rural infrastructure, poverty eradication and essential services, while ensuring close coordination with the federal government.

“This has been reflected in the implementation of strategic projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway, expansion of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, major hospitals, sea ports and generating rural electricity supply.”

Suhaimi, who is Libaran Umno division chief, also said: “The voters know that when BN governs, the state remains stable and development stays on course.

“That’s why I’m confident Sabahans will choose stability over experiments. They want a government that knows how to lead and can bring the state forward.”

On BN’s electoral prospects, Suhaimi expressed confidence that the coalition is prepared to return to power.

“We are not obsessed with numbers, but Sabah BN is prepared to form the government. We have made thorough preparations in every constituency and grassroots feedback shows that people want to return to experienced and stable governance.”

Suhami said BN’s strength lies in its organised machinery, disciplined campaign structure and credible candidates.

“Our confidence is not based on assumptions, but on the strength of our organisation and the public’s acceptance of the message of stability that BN brings.”

Outlining BN’s core agenda, Suhaimi said its manifesto will focus on three pillars – effective governance and political stability, stronger state-federal cooperation and inclusive economic and rural development.

“Our priority is not just about making political promises, but about meeting the real needs of the people. We want continuous development without political disruptions, fairer revenue distribution and more job opportunities, particularly through rural infrastructure upgrades, and education and skills training.”

He said BN’s campaign would emphasise tangible outcomes rather than lofty pledges.

“What we offer is hard work, honesty and a clear direction.

“With the support of the people, we are ready to lead Sabah once again towards true stability and meaningful progress.”

The Sabah election will see BN facing off against GRS, amid strained ties between the two blocs at the state level.

Meanwhile, Warisan has confirmed plans to contest all 73 seats.