Three Cameroonians arrested in fake money syndicate bust

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have smashed a counterfeit money production syndicate with the arrest of three Cameroonian men, believed to be the masterminds behind the operation.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the suspects, aged between 36 and 49, were apprehended in two separate raids here on Aug 15.

He said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate had started producing counterfeit money for sale in July.

“During the two raids, police seized 4,770 pieces of RM100 banknotes believed to be fake, 152 pieces of US$100 banknotes believed to be fake, nine blocks of RM100 notes believed to be fake and seven mobile phones.

“Also seized were a set of house keys along with an access card, two backpacks, a briefcase, three rolls of plastic wrap, a bottle of glue, a paper cutter, a ruler, a roll of tape, four passports and a Toyota Vios car,“ he said at a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

He added that investigations also found that one of them had entered Malaysia on July 28 using a visitor’s pass, while the other two did not have valid travel records.

“All the suspects are under remand until today, and their remand will be extended for another two weeks under the custody of the Immigration Department in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 489B of the Penal Code.