Three dead in two separate accidents in Kelantan

KUALA KRAI: Two women died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by two cars coming from the opposite direction at KM 76 Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang, today.

Kuala Krai District Police Chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the two victims, aged 48 and 49, were confirmed dead at the scene at approximately 4pm this afternoon.

“The accident occurred when the motorcycle ridden by the two victims from the direction of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pahi towards Kampung Baru Pahi turned right to enter the intersection before a Proton Iriz car from the opposite direction did not have time to brake and hit the motorcycle.

“At the same time, the victim’s motorcycle collided with a Perodua Myvi car causing both victims to suffer severe fatal head injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the cause of the accident was due to the negligence of the motorcycle that turned right without ensuring safe traffic conditions, causing a road accident to occur.

Meanwhile, another case of a fatal accident occurred involving a 57-year-old man on the East-West Expressway (Kg. Batu Hitam), Tanah Merah, at about 2pm this afternoon.

Tanah Merah District Police Chief Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the incident occurred when a Nissan Navara four-wheel drive from Jeli to Machang lost control and skidded into the opposite lane, then hit the victim who was the driver of a Proton Saga car who had stopped on the shoulder of the road and standing outside the driver’s side door.

“As a result of the impact, the victim was thrown into a ravine on the right side of the road and died at the scene, while three other Proton Saga passengers suffered minor injuries,“ he said.

Both accident cases will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.