Three doctors among 33 remanded over fraudulent Socso claims

GEORGE TOWN: Three doctors are among 33 individuals remanded to assist with the investigation into alleged falsification of the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) disability claims in Penang.

The two senior medical officers from government hospitals and a specialist doctor from a private hospital have been remanded for two days starting today.

Besides them, 19 Perkeso contributors, eight agents and three ‘runners’, aged between 26 and 60, have been remanded for one to three days.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi issued the remand order following applications by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the false claims, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, all the suspects in MACC lockup attire were brought to the Magistrate’s Court here at 9 am, escorted by the commission’s officers.

It is learnt that the suspects were detained during an operation yesterday after giving statements at the Penang MACC office, and the fraudulent claims involved an estimated RM2.1 million.

Sources revealed that the falsification of claims has been ongoing since 2017.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of 32 individuals, including the three doctors, to help in the investigation into the alleged falsification of Perkeso disability claims in the state.

He said the arrests were made following revelations by Senator Dr R.A. Lingeshwaran in July, who urged the Human Resource Ministry to clarify allegations that several doctors handling Perkeso disability claims had been suspended for their purported link to a cartel falsifying such claims.

Lingeshwaran, a former director of Sungai Bakap Hospital, told the Dewan Negara that these doctors were suspended until further notice after Perkeso discovered the fraudulent activities at a hospital in Penang.