Three maintenance workers killed in accident on NKVE

SHAH ALAM: Three maintenance company workers were killed and another injured in an accident at Kilometre (KM) 3.1 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), heading from Damansara towards Klang, early this morning.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a call at about 3.30 am about the accident, which involved three Indian nationals and a Bangladeshi, aged between 24 and 29.

Preliminary investigation revealed a local man in his 20s lost control of his vehicle, colliding with water barriers and the highway divider.

“At the time, maintenance work was ongoing in the area, resulting in the tragic deaths of three men at the scene. Another victim sustained minor injuries, and all were transported to Shah Alam Hospital,“ he said in a statement here today.

The driver has been detained for further investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact investigating officer ASP Raja Mahadi Raja Mahmudin at 012-3097660 to assist in the investigation