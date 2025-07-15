Nvidia to resume H20 AI chip sales in China after US approval

BEIJING: US tech giant Nvidia announced plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China after securing US government approval. The decision follows months of export restrictions that halted shipments of advanced semiconductors over concerns about military applications.

The California-based company developed the H20 as a less powerful alternative to its high-end AI processors specifically for the Chinese market. However, stricter licensing rules imposed in April temporarily blocked exports.

In a statement, Nvidia confirmed it is “filing applications to sell the Nvidia H20 GPU again.” The company added, “The US government has assured Nvidia that licences will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon.”

CEO Jensen Huang reinforced the update in a video with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, stating, “The US government has approved for us (to file) licences to start shipping H20s, and so we will start to sell H20s to the Chinese market.” He expressed optimism about the development, calling it “very, very good news.”

Huang, who will attend the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo, has visited China twice this year. His engagements highlight Nvidia’s commitment to the market despite US-China trade tensions.

China remains a critical market for Nvidia, though local competitors like Huawei have gained ground due to export restrictions. Beijing has criticized US policies as unfair, while President Xi Jinping pushes for self-reliance in technology.

Nvidia’s move coincides with China’s 5.2% economic growth in Q2 2025, driven partly by strong exports. Reports also suggest Nvidia may establish an R&D centre in Shanghai, though neither the company nor local authorities have confirmed the plan. - AFP