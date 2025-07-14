France’s new star Lanier ready for home pressure at badminton worlds

RISING French badminton star Alex Lanier admits he will be under pressure at next month’s world championships in front of his home fans, but vowed Tuesday to “stay in my own zone” away from distractions.

The 20-year-old has rocketed to number eight in the world after a breakthrough year that has seen him win the Japan Open and be crowned European champion.

He is aiming for more success when the world championships begin in Paris on August 25, at the venue where the Olympic badminton tournament was held last year.

Lanier admits he is “not an underdog any more” and will play with a target on his back in Paris.

“There is a bit of pressure but I am also taking it as a moment that I can share with family and friends,“ he said in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he began his Japan Open title defence with a 21-12, 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.

“I want to get the maximum I can and play the best I can, to share this moment with everyone,“ he said.

“It’s also interesting, this kind of condition that there are a lot of people around, a lot of distractions -- I will need to stay in my own zone.”

Lanier did not play at the 2024 Olympics, but he announced himself on the world stage just a couple of weeks later by winning the Japan Open.

He beat China’s then world number one Shi Yuqi and Malaysia’s Paris Games bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia on the way to lifting his first major senior title.

- Golden French generation -

His rise gathered pace when he won the European Championships in April with a victory over fellow Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in the final.

Lanier said he had improved “mentally and physically, but also technically” as he targets more Tokyo glory this week.

“I think I’m not an underdog any more -- I’m definitely ready to play well and to get this title,“ he said.

“There is definitely more pressure than last year, to be honest, but I think I’m quite good at controlling this kind of thing.”

French badminton is currently riding high, with Lanier, Toma Junior Popov and Christo Popov all ranked in the men’s singles top 20.

Lanier says talk of a golden generation is premature but he believes French badminton is “improving in all areas”.

“Our staff is more professional, there is better structure and the young players are more professional earlier than what we were before,“ he said.

“So I feel that yes we are performing, but also we are showing the young generation in France.”

French fans gave Olympic badminton a warm welcome at the Paris Games, with large crowds and enthusiastic support at the La Chapelle Arena.

Lanier believes “it’s going to be huge again” at the world championships, and he is looking forward to experiencing it for himself.

“I think the fans enjoyed last year and I think they are expecting the same thing, and that’s why they’re coming,“ he said.

“They know that it’s going to be a fantastic event.” – AFP