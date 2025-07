Lavrov meets Xi Jinping in Beijing amid SCO talks

BEIJING: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. The discussions focused on high-level political engagements, including preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China.

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed the meeting, stating that both sides reviewed key bilateral issues. Lavrov’s visit follows his recent trip to North Korea, where he secured backing for Russia’s stance on Ukraine.

China, while claiming neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has refrained from condemning Moscow’s military actions. Beijing has instead criticised Western nations for supplying arms to Ukraine, arguing that such support prolongs the war.

The SCO, led by China, aims to strengthen cooperation among member states in security, trade, and technology, positioning itself as an alternative to Western alliances like NATO. - AFP