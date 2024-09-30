Three more PPS open in Kedah, number of victims increases to 1,359 people

ALOR SETAR: Three more flood relief centres (PPS) were opened, bringing to a total of 11 PPS accommodating 1,359 people from 436 families as of 8 am today from 917 people (293 families) last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana, two new PPS were opened in the Kota Setar district, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah which houses 145 people from 46 families and at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kepala Batas with 73 people from 26 families.

The existing PPS at SMK Alor Merah houses 123 people from 35 families.

In Pokok Sena, a new PPS was opened at Surau Desa KEDA Derang, bringing to a total of five PPS operating in the district.

The PPS are at Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, SK Bukit Hijau Mukim Derang and Masjid Kampung Baru Jalan Lampam, accommodating a total of 734 people from 231 families.

In Kubang Pasu, a total of 284 people from 98 families are at three PPS, namely SMK Changlun, Dewan Lubuk Batu and SK Bandar Baru Darul Aman.

Based on the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir website, as of 8 am today, the water in Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas and Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman, Kota Setar and Sungai Titi Kerbau in Kubur Panjang, Pendang, has exceeded the danger level.