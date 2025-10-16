F1 tourists sleep at Changi airport; locals slam ‘sleeper village’

SINGAPORE’S world-renowned Changi Airport turned into an unexpected “sleeper village” during the recent Formula One weekend, as tourists opted to camp overnight at the terminals to avoid sky-high hotel prices — sparking backlash from locals who said the trend tarnishes the airport’s image.

An American tourist, using the handle @sheridan.tate8, shared in a viral October 5 post that she and her husband decided to sleep at Changi Airport before their morning flight after discovering that “hotel prices were astronomical” during the F1 period from October 3 to 5.

According to the couple, nearby hotels were charging around US$400 (approx. RM1692) per night — double the usual weekend rate of under US$200 (approx. RM845).

After struggling to find a suitable resting spot, they eventually settled at Terminal 1’s Arrival Garden, where they discovered “at least 30 other people” who had done the same, dubbing it “the sleeper village.”

They spread their blankets on the floor, rested on inflatable neck pillows, and kept their luggage close.

The woman said she only managed four to five hours of sleep, while her husband woke up every hour.

“It was not the best night’s sleep, but we did not have to pay for a hotel,” she wrote, celebrating their budget-friendly decision.

However, not everyone shared their enthusiasm.

Local commenters on social media criticised the act, warning that it could affect the airport’s reputation.

“Soon Changi Airport will not be No 1 any more because there are many people treating it like their bedroom,” one person remarked.

Changi Airport has held the title of the world’s best airport for 13 consecutive years, according to UK-based review site Skytrax.

Known for its lush interiors and facilities such as cinemas, an indoor rock-climbing wall, and sprawling retail spaces, it’s often considered a destination in itself.

Some netizens, however, empathised with the couple’s situation, noting that visiting Singapore during the F1 season was bound to be costly.

“It is not wise to transit or even visit this place during this period,” one said. Others offered advice, suggesting they rest at quieter terminals or make use of Changi’s free napping lounges instead.

“You should have gone to Terminal 3, which has quieter spots,” another suggested.

Although the airport doesn’t explicitly ban overnight sleeping, travellers say security may occasionally wake resting passengers to verify flight details.

Still, many shared that staff are generally lenient once tickets are shown.

The phenomenon of airport “sleepovers” isn’t new — online communities frequently exchange tips on where to spend the night cheaply while travelling.

In China, the trend has even evolved into a budget-friendly lifestyle embraced by younger travellers, South China Morning Post reported.

Some enthusiasts have gone as far as to call Changi Airport “the world’s best airport for sleeping.”

A Chinese student studying in Singapore even joked that she could “just buy a sleeping bag and a pillow and live at Changi Airport for two years.”