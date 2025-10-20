Rafael Leao fires AC Milan top of Serie A with brace against Fiorentina

RAFAEL Leao propelled AC Milan to the Serie A summit with a match-winning brace in a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The Portugal winger calmly converted an 86th-minute penalty to secure three points for the hosts after earlier equalising with a spectacular long-range strike.

Leao’s double cancelled out Robin Gosens’s 55th-minute opener for a Fiorentina side still searching for their first league win this season.

Milan now lead the standings by one point from local rivals Inter Milan, Napoli, and Roma after capitalising on their rivals’ defeats.

The victory provided relief for coach Massimiliano Allegri amid an injury crisis affecting key players Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic.

Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli endured a frustrating return to his former club despite an improved performance from his struggling team.

Earlier on Sunday, Como secured a historic 2-0 victory over Juventus with Nico Paz delivering a goal and an assist.

Paz first set up Marc-Oliver Kempf for a fourth-minute opener before scoring a magnificent individual effort with 12 minutes remaining.

The win marked Como’s first against Juventus since 1952 and lifted the ambitious club to sixth place in the table.

Coach Cesc Fabregas praised Paz’s development and mentality after the 21-year-old’s influential performance.

Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season during a difficult week that included Gleison Bremer’s long-term injury.

Igor Tudor’s team now face a crucial Champions League trip to Real Madrid following their domestic setback.

Bologna moved into fifth position after Riccardo Orsolini scored his fifth goal of the season in a 2-0 win at Cagliari. – AFP