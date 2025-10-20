Teen drowns while bathing at Yan waterfall in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A 16-year-old boy drowned while bathing with his friends at the Lubuk Kawah Recreational Forest in Yan today.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the incident at 6.18 pm.

A rescue team from the Yan Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene approximately twenty minutes later.

Officials were informed that the teenage boy had drowned in the waterfall area during a bathing outing with friends.

Firefighters immediately launched a surface search operation in the river and waterfall zone.

Rescue personnel waded through the river water while conducting their search for the victim.

The victim was eventually located at 8.40 pm, about five hundred metres downstream from his reported fall location.

A medical officer from the Ministry of Health confirmed the boy’s death at the scene.

The victim’s body was subsequently handed over to police for further investigation and procedures. – Bernama