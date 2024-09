KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds, expected to affect several states until 6 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warnings cover Perlis and Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Padang Terap in Kedah.

It is also expected to affect Kuching, Sri Aman and Sarikei (Pakan and Julau) in Sarawak, as well as Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran in Sandakan, Sabah.