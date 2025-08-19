Textile shops in KL found using unverified measuring tools

KUALA LUMPUR: Several textile shops in the federal capital were found using measuring tools that had not been verified by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), exposing consumers to the risk of fraud when purchasing fabric.

KPDN Kuala Lumpur director Mohd Sabri Seman said the unverified rulers used at the premises did not meet the required standards, which could affect consumer rights and create opportunities for fraudulent practices.

“Rulers used for measuring fabric must comply with specifications, including having metal at both ends and a certification label from KPDN,” he told reporters after leading an enforcement operation at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here today.

The operation, which began at noon, involved inspection at 35 premises.

Seven compounds were issued for various offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Weights and Measures Act 1972, amounting to RM7,000 in total.

Of these, three premises were found to be using unverified measuring tools, while four others failed to display price tags.

Mohd Sabri said that 272 cases involving offences related to price marking and the use of unverified weighing and measuring instruments have been detected since the beginning of this year, with a compound value of almost RM100,000 issued.

He advised consumers to remain vigilant and to report any suspected misuse of controlled goods, sale of counterfeit products, or non-compliance by traders with the law.

“We also hope traders will consistently comply with the laws enforced by the agency to ensure that business transactions are carried out fairly and transparently,” he added. – Bernama