Macron proposes Geneva for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Geneva as a potential host for peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. The suggestion follows separate discussions both leaders held with US President Donald Trump.

Macron revealed the summit would take place in Europe during an interview with French news channel LCI. “It will be (hosted by) a neutral country, maybe Switzerland -- I’m pushing for Geneva -- or another country,“ he stated.

The French leader referenced previous negotiations held in Istanbul between May and July as a model. “The last time there were bilateral talks, they were held in Istanbul,“ Macron noted.

France and Britain will coordinate with Ukraine’s allies to finalise security guarantees discussed in Washington. Macron confirmed, “Right after that, we’ll start concrete work with the Americans.”

Diplomatic teams will begin immediate preparations for the summit. “So as of tomorrow (Tuesday), our diplomatic advisers, ministers, chiefs of staff begin work on seeing who’s ready to do what,“ he added.

Macron emphasised Ukraine’s sovereignty in deciding potential territorial concessions. “Ukraine will make the concessions it deems just and right,“ he affirmed.

The French president warned against legitimising territorial seizures through force. “If countries... can say, ‘we can take territory by force’, (that) opens a Pandora’s box,“ Macron cautioned. - AFP