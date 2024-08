Thunderstorm warning for several states until 6 pm today - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds across several states until 6 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the warning covers Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Petaling), Johor (Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru) and northern parts of Malaysia including Kedah (Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling) and Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang).

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected on the east coast, including Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun) and Pahang.

The same warning has also been issued for Sarawak in Kuching, Sarikei (Julau), Sibu (Kanowit), Mukah (Matu and Mukah), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Beluru and Marudi) and Limbang (Limbang).