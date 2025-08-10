Penang boosts EV talent development to meet rising industry demand

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang is ramping up efforts to cultivate local talent for the electric vehicle (EV) industry amid rising market demand.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari stressed the need for skilled automotive professionals to sustain the EV ecosystem.

“We hope collaborations between government and private training centres will strengthen to nurture young talent in this field,” he said.

He noted the scarcity of specialised EV training centres despite high industry demand for skilled workers.

Zairil spoke after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between EV PLUS Mobility Solutions and SLC Auto Academy.

The partnership aims to advance green mobility and talent development in Penang.

Zairil said the initiative aligns with the government’s push for EV adoption and low-carbon policies.

“This collaboration will create training and job opportunities for youth in the EV sector,” he added.

SLC Auto Academy marketing manager Shahrirl Anuar Shah Abdullah highlighted their courses for school dropouts in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The academy offers certificate and diploma programmes in automotive fields, including EV, for students aged 16 to 23.

“Job prospects are vast, with many students securing employment even before completing their courses,” he said. - Bernama