TikTok calls for better understanding of community guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: A deeper understanding of social media platform Community Guidelines is necessary to ensure content is not removed, says TikTok Malaysia’s Head of Public Policy, Anuar Fariz Fadzil.

He said violations of the Community Guidelines would result in content being removed or restricted after being vetted by the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI).

“Examples of content that may be removed include those related to drugs, pornography, or harmful activities. TikTok is transparent with its Community Guidelines, and any content violating these guidelines or national laws will be taken down,“ he explained.

He said this after the “From Rules to Reels: Compliance and Engagement on TikTok for Government Agencies” session at the Social Media Seminar for Ministries and Government Agencies 2024 (SOCIALGOV) here.

Anuar mentioned that many issues arose because of the low level of public awareness regarding the Community Guidelines of social media platforms.

“The biggest issue is the awareness of the Community Guidelines. Problems may arise from unintentionally violating these guidelines. For instance, during the recent Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, content showing blood and knives was flagged by AI as problematic. However, after understanding the context, the content was allowed to remain,“ he said.

Anuar explained that TikTok was ready to engage with ministries and agencies for this purpose.

The seminar, organised for the first time by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and attended by 260 participants, aimed to raise awareness about social media safety and optimise government content and information to ensure official social media accounts are more transparent.