Malaysian motorcyclist’s kindness and clever fuel hack go viral

THE strong sense of community and mutual concern among Malaysian motorcyclists is well-known. It is common to see riders assisting their peers in need, whether it’s a mechanical issue or a lack of fuel.

These acts of camaraderie not only relieve the immediate stress of the person in trouble but also contribute to a culture of empathy and respect on the road, fostering a safer and more harmonious environment for all.

Recently, a video posted on TikTok by user Abg Lan On Target (@abglan.veteran) captured the attention of many, transforming a simple act of help into a valuable life lesson.

While riding on the Maju Expressway (MEX), Abg Lan noticed a p-hailing rider seemingly in distress with his motorcycle on the roadside. Following his instincts, he turned back to offer assistance. He learned that the young man had run out of fuel. Instead of immediately helping him push the motorcycle, Abg Lan offered a practical piece of advice that could benefit all riders.

He explained that if a motorcycle runs out of fuel, blowing air into the fuel tank can create enough pressure to allow the engine to run for a short distance, approximately another kilometer. The young rider followed the advice, and to his surprise, the motorcycle restarted. He was able to continue his journey for a brief distance before it stalled again. He repeated the trick, and it worked once more, although for a shorter period, as the fuel was likely completely depleted.

What truly resonated with viewers and earned Abg Lan widespread praise was his subsequent actions. After sharing the clever tip, he didn’t just leave the young rider to fend for himself. He followed closely behind, ensuring his safety. When the motorcycle finally came to a complete stop, Abg Lan stepped in again, helping to push the disabled vehicle with his leg for over four kilometers, a method often called “towing” by riders.

Their journey concluded at a petrol station in Sri Petaling, where the young rider could finally refuel.

The video of Abg Lan’s generosity and practical advice went viral, garnering over 971,000 views and 35,000 likes on TikTok. It has since been shared widely across various social media platforms, drawing praise from netizens who lauded his kindness and community spirit.