PETALING JAYA: A tour bus driver and tour guide came out of their overturned vehicle unharmed today while on the road at KM72 Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing earlier today.

Kluang OCPD Asst Comm Bahrin Mohd Noh said the police were informed of the incident at around 8.30am today, The Star reported.

Bahrin confirmed that there were no passengers in the tour bus and the 60-year-old driver and tour guide who is also the same age, were the only ones inside.

While both men were unharmed by the incident, the driver was issued a RM300 summon by the police for reckless driving.

The bus overturned while on the way to Kuala Lumpur from Mersing, Johor when the tour bus driver was trying go on a right bend when another vehicle from the right side passed by him, according to his claims.

Seeing this, the driver swerved the bus in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, resulting in him losing control of the bus, causing it to fall on its side on the road’s “right shoulder,” he was quoted as saying.

Further inspections found that the bus sustained damage on the right side while the vehicle was found to possess a valid road tax and the driver a valid driving license.

