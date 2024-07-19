Tourist arrivals surge by two million to 9.48 million as of May - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: International tourist arrivals in Malaysia have increased significantly this year, with 9.48 million visitors as of May compared to 7.48 million tourists in the same period last year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has targeted 27.3 million international tourists and an income of RM102.7 billion this year.

“The government has drawn up and implemented various strategies to stimulate the tourism industry, including the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2025, the VM2026 campaign, and many promotional activities that are more tactical.

“I welcome the views and feedback from all parties, especially industry players, in ensuring that these efforts and initiatives achieve the desired objectives,” he said on his official X account today, after holding an engagement session with tourism industry players in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 Campaign.

The session was held as a platform for the ministry and the industry to exchange views and identify challenges faced in the country’s tourism industry.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that all ministries and industry players could work together and commit to making VM2026 a success, thereby making Malaysia a world-class preferred tourist destination.

“The tourism industry is a key driver of the country’s economy. This sector has a positive impact on supply chains, job opportunities, investment and infrastructure development, and it can promote Malaysian culture worldwide,” he said.