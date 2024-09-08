Trailer crash: Counselling ongoing for victims’ family - Pahang Exco

KUANTAN: The Pahang Social Welfare Department (JKM) continues to provide counselling to the family of two siblings who died when a trailer crashed into their home in Kampung Ketapang Hilir, Pekan, last Saturday.

State Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan said the counselling aims to help the family recover emotionally as they cope with their loss.

“The parents are struggling with the profound impact of losing both children,“ she said in response to questions regarding the support offered to the bereaved family following the accident, after the launch of the Women As Nation Leaders (WANLeads) Programme: Innovative Women’s Leadership Course here today.

The incident which occurred at 4.15 am claimed the lives of Mohd Waldon Faris Nasruddin, 21, and his sister, Nurnazatul Fasiha, 32. Their parents and a friend were also injured.

Commenting on today’s programme, Sabariah highlighted that although the percentage of women pursuing higher education continues to rise, there remains a significant gap in women’s participation in high-tech sectors and leadership roles.

As such, she said the state government is actively addressing these issues through skills development programmes, entrepreneurial incentives and leadership development initiatives.