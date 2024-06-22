Trailer crashes into herd of cows, killing all six

ALOR GAJAH: A trailer crashed into a herd of six cows, killing all of them on the spot along Jalan Cherana Putih early this morning.

Alor Gajah District police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the accident occurred at 5.10 am when the 33-year-old driver was traveling from Alor Gajah towards Taman Bukit Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

“The vehicle collided with a herd of cows crossing from the left side of the road. All six cows died on the spot. The Civil Defense Force assisted in removing the carcasses,“ he said in a statement today.

Ashari said that there were no closed-circuit television cameras at the scene, and no witnesses had come forward to provide statements to the police.

He added that the driver was not injured, and the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.