Transport Ministry to tighten heavy vehicle integrated operation - Loke

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Transport will continue to tighten and expand the integrated operation on heavy vehicles including lorries to ensure that drivers comply with the rules and are not driving under the influence of drugs.

Its minister Anthony Loke said operations had previously been carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) which targeted express and sightseeing bus drivers and found that many drivers tested positive for drugs.

“This is a problem that was taken seriously and we have launched an integrated operation in the last two months, now we are focusing on commercial and heavy vehicles... stricter operations will be held to ensure that drivers driving these heavy vehicles comply with the rules.

“Previously we targeted (operations) in some industrial areas and so on, so now we will expand it so that they are more careful,“ he told reporters after officiating the 20th Negeri Sembilan DAP Ordinary Convention here today.

He was commenting on two cases of fatal accidents in this district recently involving two lorries and based on the police investigations, it was found that the drivers of the lorries were found positive for methamphetamine.

In the meantime, Loke once again reminded that the owner or operator of the company who has a driver tested positive for drugs resulting in an accident, will also face action.

He said this is because company owners have a responsibility to ensure that their drivers are prudent and do not abuse their license and position or commit traffic offences.

“Not only the driver (faces action) but the company owner, we have done this in the case of the excursion bus that overturned and claimed two lives on the road in Genting Highlands on June 29, where the driver and the company owner were charged in court for negligence,“ he said.