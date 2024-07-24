Trio charged with cheating over apartment construction project

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals, including two siblings, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a man in connection with an apartment construction project six years ago.

Remyrizal @ Wellen Remy Rizal, 43, as well as siblings I. Kumara, 53, and I. Sumathi, 49, who are directors of the property company Aston Villa Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril.

They were jointly charged with cheating Hin Aik Kwang, 48, the director of MZMA Construction Sdn Bhd, by deceiving him in dealings to obtain an apartment construction project in Kampung Sungai Penchala for MZMA Construction.

The trio also mortgaged land belonging to Aston Villa if the project was unsuccessful, despite being aware that it was already mortgaged to a bank in 2013.

They are also accused of misappropriating RM987,084.17 of MZMA Construction’s funds, which were transferred into four accounts belonging to Sumathi, Remyrizal@Wellen, and Aston Villa for personal use.

The accused were charged with committing the offence in a condominium unit on Jalan Scott, Brickfields, in 2018, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same act, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping, and a fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Amalina Johar did not offer bail for the three accused.

However, Remyrizal @ Wellen’s lawyer, Dhiyaulhaq Mohd Arifin, requested bail on the grounds that his client, who suffers from heart disease, requires follow-up treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Lawyer M. Manoharan, representing Kumara and Sumathi, asked for bail on the grounds that his clients had family to care for.

The court allowed each accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 19 for mention and submissions of documents.