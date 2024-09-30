Twelve injured as two vehicles collide in Jengka

KUANTAN: Twelve individuals, including four children, were injured after two vehicles collided on Jalan Felda Jengka 4 towards Maran yesterday.

According to the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the accident involved a Honda City car with three men and two women and a Perodua Bezza with a man, two women and four children.

“Firefighters helped remove the Honda City driver who was trapped in the vehicle. The injured victim was handed over to the Ministry of Health to be taken to hospital,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

In a separate case in Temerloh, a driver and a nurse suffered minor injuries after the ambulance they were riding in was involved in an accident while avoiding a motorcycle crash on KM 115.2 of the East Coast Highway towards Kuantan yesterday morning.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said preliminary investigations found that an accident occurred when the ambulance was on the way back to the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Kuantan.

He said that when he was at the scene of the incident, the ambulance driver tried to avoid a motorcycle that lost control and hit the road barrier on the right side of the road.

“The incident did not involve an accident with the motorcycle. However, as a result of the accident, a 42-year-old seated in front suffered an injury to his left knee and a 34-year-old male nurse suffered an injury to his left elbow. The ambulance driver and a female nurse were not injured,” he said in a statement yesterday.