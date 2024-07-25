Two Bayan Lepas retailers storing subsidised goods without permits in hot soup

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized a significant quantity of subsidised cooking oil, sugar, and flour worth over RM30,000 in raids on two grocery stores in Bayan Lepas near here yesterday.

State KPDN director S. Jegan said the raids, conducted through a joint operation with the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (CSPK) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Bukit Aman, followed information and intelligence regarding the premises suspected of operating without controlled goods permits.

“The first case was identified when an inspection was carried out on a grocery store suspected of operating without a controlled goods permit.

“The second case was identified when a vehicle suspected of transporting controlled goods to a nearby grocery store was detected,“ he said in a statement today.

Jegan said further inspection revealed that the grocery store was also operating without a controlled goods permit, resulting in three actions being taken.

As a result, the authorities seized 300 kilogrammes (kg) of various branded cooking oil packets, 330kg of coarse granulated sugar, 40kg of premium coarse sugar, and 129 packs of various branded wheat flour, along with a pickup truck, with the total value of the seizures estimated at RM37,209.90.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and violation of Regulation 3(1), Control of Suppplies Regulations 1974.