PETALING JAYA: Two female corpses were discovered in a car parked at the side of the road in Penang.

The public discovered the bodies of the two women in their 20s at around 5.30pm at a residential area in Taman Sri Rambai, according to Astro Awani, before informing the police.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the Perda Fire and Rescue Station personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a call for help in opening the locked car door at 7.41pm and managed to get the door open promptly upon arrival.

Inspections by the police and JBPM found that both corpses were bloated with a foul smell, situated at the front seats of the vehicle, a Honda WR-V.

The time of death for both bodies were estimated to be five days ago, according to preliminary investigations.

One of the victims was believed to be from Negeri Sembilan however both identities could not be confirmed as of now.

During the inspection, a family member’s phone number of one of the victims was found on the dasboard of the car.

Both victims were sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for autopsy.

